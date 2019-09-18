PotlatchDeltic Land and Lumber, LLC won two seperate bids on land auctioned by the Idaho Department of Lands, St. Joe Supervisory Area .
On Sept. 4 PotlatchDeltic successfully bid on the Kugel Cherries OSR timber sale with a bid of $1,151,955. The land was appraised with a value of $926,466.
The company also successfully bid on the Davis Mountain timber sale with a bid of $3,722,320, the appraised value of the land was $2,538,488.
PotlatchDeltic out bid IFG Timber, LLC on both sales.
For more information contact area IDL manager, Rick Arcano at 208-245-4551.
