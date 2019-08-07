Games for the kids kick off Calder Day this weekend as the annual celebration welcomes its 2019 edition.
Any children who wish to participate in the kids games can plan to do so at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. A horseshoe tournament begins at noon, and organizers urge participants to sign up early. The day continues with a logger skills competition at 2 p.m. and the duck float at 4 p.m.
Live music with the Rob Boatsman Band closes out the day, playing from 6 to 10 p.m. in the beer garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.