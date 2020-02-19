Eleven local students attending North Idaho College were recently announced to be included on the Dean’s List for fall semester 2019.
Those included on the list are: Kara Dittman, Brian Messersmith, Margaret Morris, and Grant Peet of St. Maries. Brayden Brusseau and Hennessy Wagner of Fernwood, and Maisie McManus of Deary. Kellen Moore and Jakayla Walker of Harrison, Riley Fisher of Cataldo and Lacy Waldo of Kellogg.
The students selected for the Dean’s list all were enrolled in at least 12 credits and kept a grade point average of 3.75 or higher.
