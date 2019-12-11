A number of cases were brought before the court in Benewah County Dec. 6 –including a pair of success stories in the Benewah County Drug Court.
Both John Olson, age 38, of St. Maries and Rob Haynes, age 43, of Santa were released from jail having successfully completed the Benewah County Drug Court program. Mr. Olson was arrested in March for a felony DUI, while Mr. Haynes was arrested in September 2018 for felony possession of a controlled substance. Both pleaded guilty, and were remanded to the drug court program for further treatment.
Benewah County Prosecutor Brian Thie said both men did extremely well in the program and recommended they be released on probation.
Judge Scott Wayman complimented both men for their good behavior and performance in drug court. He granted the recommended sentence for both, suspending their full sentences and placing them each on supervised probation for two years.
As two men left the drug court program Dec. 6, a third man entered it.
Jack Phillips, age 35, of St. Maries pleaded guilty to attempting to remove a firearm from a law enforcement officer. He was arrested Oct. 20 after deputies responded to a disturbing-the-peace call, where they found him intoxicated and in possession of controlled substances.
He attempted to reach for Deputy Brandon Vannatter’s weapon while he was being handcuffed, resulting in an additional felony charge.
Phillips pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement with Mr. Thie, who recommended that he be sentenced to drug court rather than a penitentiary. Judge Wayman agreed.
In other court news, a man pleaded guilty to domestic battery on his girlfriend, but was released on probation after the victim spoke in his defense.
Rodney K. Potter, 48, entered a guilty plea to felony domestic battery as part of a plea deal with Mr. Thie.
Potter was arrested Sept. 1 when deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance. Mr. Potter’s girlfriend was processed into Benewah Community Hospital with scratches and bruises to her face, neck, back, arms and leg.
She told deputies that she had gotten into an argument with Potter, who had become violent and thrown her against a camper, slammed her head into a bathtub and attempted to strangle her. Both Potter and the victim were intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Prior to sentencing, the victim asked to make a statement before the court. She told Judge Wayman that she believed the incident was due primarily to stress and drug use, which contributed to a one-time psychotic episode.
“This is a first-time offence for him,” she said. “He has never given me the slightest idea that he would ever lay hands on me, or do anything to the extent of what happened that night. I believe that with treatment, he would have a better outcome than just going to prison.”
Judge Wayman agreed to give Potter a suspended sentence of five years, placing him on a 3-year term of supervised probation. He also ordered him to enter into an S.T.O.P. program for domestic violence – a step that Potter had taken voluntarily prior to the hearing.
