The old Four-Square church building on 13th Street in St. Maries received a new coat of paint, both inside and out, in preparation for its new life as a community center.
Area residents Ellie and Joe Getchius wanted to utilize a community center in St. Maries, but upon finding none, decided to build one.
“My dad passing provided us with motivation and capital to purchase the building,” Mrs. Getchius said.
Plans for the center call for a café with wifi, technology and art labs, an onsite play-care room for youngsters, a large recreation room with pool tables, table hockey and snack window, indoor play structure area, full kitchen, fitness room and bathrooms with showers and a conference room available for community group meetings/classes.
“The focus will be on giving families and youth somewhere to gather,” she said.
Renovation started May 2019 and is expected to be complete in November 2019. They are hoping to have the center open to the public in November.
The couple is funding the renovation through a construction loan, grant funding and in-kind donations will support the non-profit. They plan to keep the center operational through a combination of resources including membership fees and volunteers.
“We’ve been running the numbers, and we think it will be enough to run the center, yet still be affordable for families,” Mrs. Getchius said. “We also hope to get some volunteers to help keep costs down.”
Mr. Getchius works as the IT Director at Benewah Community Hospital and Mrs. Getchius raises their two young daughters on the family farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.