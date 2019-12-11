The annual Tree of Memories service will be Friday, Dec. 13. This is a ceremony at Christmas time to remember loved ones who have died. Everyone is invited to attend.
The ceremony will start at 5:15 p.m. at the Benewah County Courthouse. Mary Davidson will share a short message and Shane Royal will provide music and then the names on those being remembered will be read.
Ribbons with a loved one’s name may be purchased until the day of the event. Cost is $5. Call 208-245-3212 or 208-245-2686.
Money raised will be donated to the following charities: Critter Care, Hughes House and Safe Passage.
