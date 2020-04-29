The St. Maries High School named Brayden Brusseau as the class of 2020 Valedictorian and Alyssa Green as the Salutatorian.
Brayden is the son of Mark and Theresa Brusseau and is a resident of Fernwood. He is the Senior Class President, an Idaho Top Scholar, and is a part of the National Honors Society.
The high school senior plans to attend either University of Idaho or Lewis and Clark State College but is undecided on his major.
Brayden said that his favorite subject in school is government and that some of his favorite teachers have been the ones who have taught him lessons that he says will help him outside of high school.
“My favorite teachers are Mr. Broyles and Mr. Riberich,” Brayden said. “Because I will use what they have taught me in the real world.”
He said that he looks forward to furthering his education and the ability to have choice over what he studies in college.
“I look forward to the independence and being able to pick classes that interest me,” Brayden said.
Salutatorian Alyssa Green is the daughter of the late Jeff Green, and Luke and Jenny Rose. Alyssa participates in cheerleading, the Idaho Drug Free Youth program, and is the vice president of school council.
Alyssa plans to attend the University of Idaho to major in science. She said that she is unsure of what field of science she will pursue. She said that math and science have always been two of her strengths.
“The classes that helped me realize I wanted to pursue a science degree were all of my science and math classes,” Alyssa said. “Specifically, my Biology class made me realize it because my teacher showed me how amazing science can be.”
She said that her favorite teacher throughout high school is her math teacher Mrs. Silflow.
“She made math super easy to learn and always helped me out when needed,” Alyssa said. “I loved all of my teachers though, and I want to thank them for everything they’ve done for me.”
Alyssa said that she looks forward to her freshman year of college and the different classes and activities that will be available to her.
Though the Valedictorian and Salutatorian are due to give speeches during the high school's graduation ceremony, it is still uncertain if that will be a possibility for Brayden and Alyssa.
St. Maries Superintendent Alica Holthaus said that the school district has not yet canceled the graduation ceremony but has formed a comity to discuss ideas to honor its graduating class in case the June 6 ceremony is canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.