Some area school districts still seek potential employees for a variety of positions.
Both the Plummer-Worley and St. Maries school districts look to hire paraprofessionals, substitutes and other positions.
Plummer-Worley Superintendent Judi Sharrett said that the district fills its special education positions based on need. Mrs. Sharrett said that the district has a higher population of students that need teachers that are open to positive behavior support.
“With special education hiring needs you never know,” Mrs. Sharrett said. “when a student or students who have special needs moves in the area, that’s when we have to hire staff to fill those needs.”
The Plummer-Worley school district will also hire a food service director and substitute bus drivers and teachers.
Mrs. Sharrett said that those interested should contact Karyn Stockdale in Human Resources at 208-686-2108.
The St. Maries school district will also hire paraprofessionals and substitutes for all fields including bus drivers and teachers.
Superintendent Alica Holthaus said that there is also positions open for coaches.
“We are really close to getting all the help we need, but there is always a need for substitutes in all fields,” Mrs. Holthaus said. “It’s starting to get a little harder to find people.”
Mrs. Holthaus said that potential applicants can apply online at sd41.org, or she said to visit the district office and staff will give out hard copy applications and assist with any questions.
For more information call the St. Maries School District #41 office at 208-245-2579.
