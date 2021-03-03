The Harrison and surrounding communities have come together to help the Harrison Volunteer Ambulance.
The volunteer department reported that it had been struggling financially due to unexpected expenses that had built up over the last year.
Harrison Volunteer Ambulance president, Jim Fruehan, said that the organization started to experience financial uncertainty when one of its ambulances blew an engine. From there, he said that more issue started to pop-up adding to an ever growing list of expenses.
“We came across that we needed about $20,000 to fix some of our issues that had come up,” Mr. Fruehan said. “Our ambulance blew an engine which costs about $10,000 to rebuild. We were also starting to deal with a leaky roof at the station among other issues.”
Mr. Fruehan said that the amount of runs the ambulance did during the previous year had also been down due to COVID-19 shutdowns and that had put the organization on a tight budget.
He said upon asking for help from the community he was pleasantly surprised with the response.
“We were already having trouble recruiting volunteers for our organization so we were worried about financial support,” Mr. Fruehan said. “We had an overwhelming response from our community. People really came out of the woodwork to help us.”
Mr. Fruehan said that many local businesses showed their support by donating to the station. He said that the Harrison Baptist Church also put together a fundraiser to help the volunteer ambulance. Mr. Fruehan also noted that PotlatchDeltic also contributed $700 to their organization.
“We are incredibly thankful to our community,” Mr. Fruehan said. “Because of them we were able to raise the $20,000 we needed.”
Mr. Freuhan said that the community’s generosity has encouraged the volunteers in the department.
“Seeing the community step-up, it’s really encouraging as volunteers,” Mr. Fruehan said. “It’s great support for a job that normally goes unnoticed.”
Mr. Fruehan said that the organization is still seeking funds to upgrade equipment and to help with maintenance costs at their facility.
Those interested can send a check donation to P.O. Box 188, Harrison ID, 83833.
The Harrison Volunteer Ambulance Department covers 250 square miles in the Harrison region and currently enlists the help of 16 volunteers. Mr. Fruehan said that the department is always on the look out for new recruits as well.
For more information contact the department at 208-689-9103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.