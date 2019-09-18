SMHS senior accepted into national society

Some say hard work in school pays off.
It did for St. Maries High School student Kaela Davis who has been accepted into the National Society of High School Scholars.
The high school senior has been recognized for her superior academic achievement. She has kept a 4.0 GPA since her Junior year, and her success in school has gotten her attention from different schools and honors societies like the NSHSS.
She said she got a letter from the NSHSS at the beginning of this last summer, and decided to pay the application fee and apply.
When accepted into the NSHSS, students become lifetime members of the society and get access to resources that help them from high school to college and beyond. Kaela said she wants to use those resources to accomplish her goals.
“I feel like with any honor society, the NSHSS is there to just help you prepare,” Kaela said. “I can watch workshops and access tools online.”
She said that she loves to read and write and that she strives to be an English major.
“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher, and my old English teacher Mr. Waits was inspiration to look into that career,” Kaela said, “but if not I’ve looked into a business major too, it would be cool to be a wedding planner, it’s something I job shadowed for over the summer.”
She said she will apply to Gonzaga, Whitworth and North Nazarene universities. She also filled out transcripts to send to Harvard.
“Why not?” Kaela said. “It’s about keeping your options open.”
She mentioned that academic success has always been important to her, and her own self motivation and family have kept her on the path to success.
“My biggest inspiration is my father Kevin Davis,” Kaela said. “He was in love with education and being involved and working for your goals, everything I do for myself is in the mindset of ‘make him proud.’”
Kaela is currently enrolled in college classes via duel enrollment at the high school. She said that in her spare time she likes to be active in school programs and with the community.
She is currently involved in the school’s ASB leadership and said that she tries to go to a majority of the athletic events this year to show her support.
She also volunteers her time to the Distinguished Young Women organization when they need help. Kaela was named DYW of the year in April.
“I try to be involved in as many ways as possible,” Kaela said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.