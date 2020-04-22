Woman seeks rightful heirs to old prayer book

Dawn Ehrenstrasser has faith she will find the right person to give an early nineteen hundreds prayer book she found in her late grandfathers belongings.
Ms. Ehrenstrasser was given the prayer book entitled “Common Prayer” after her mother had cleaned out her grandfather’s house after he died.
She said that the book is signed by Chas Kouglar and is dated May 25, 1925.
“When my grandfather, R.K. Wight, passed away, my mother brought home some boxes of belongings and we found this old prayer book,” Ms. Ehrenstrasser said.
Ms. Ehrenstrasser said that she thinks the prayer book would make a special keepsake for a relative of Chas Kouglar, her next step is finding that someone.
“It’s so old and a bit tattered, and a few pages are starting to fall out,” Ms. Ehrenstrasser said. “I would love to find a family member I can send this precious item in order to keep it in their family.”
Ms. Ehrenstrasser's grandfather was a longtime St. Maries resident and he had lived on Hells Gulch since the 1930s. She said that upon seeing the name Chas Kouglar that it had sounded familiar.
She said that her grandfather would tell stories about a friend that may have been Chas.
“I recognized the name, my grandpa had mentioned someone named Charlie Kouglar before but I’m not sure if it is the same person,” Ms. Ehrenstrasser said.
Ms. Ehrenstrasser said that she is intrigued when she finds old family heirlooms and said that if someone had found something as old as the prayer book that belonged to her family, she would want to know.
“I personally get attached to family heirlooms,” Ms. Ehrenstrasser said. “My family has been brought together through old photos. If someone had found something that belonged to one of my family members like the prayer book I would be delighted to find out about it.”
Anyone with information can contact Ms. Ehrenstrasser at tgbtommy22@gmail.com.
