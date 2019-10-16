Bridge project nears completion

The St. Joe River bridge is close to completion.
The District 1 Idaho Department of Transportation website lists the project as complete, but officials with the contractor J-U-B Engineering said that there is still minor work to do.
“The project is getting close to completion,” Project Associate with J-U-B Engineering Caroline Mellor said, “but some minor operations will continue through November 2019.”
She said pedestrian access for the bridge is still being finalized by both the contractor and the city of St. Maries.
Officials from city hall did not respond in time to comment.
The bridge construction has been in progress since September 2017. J-U-B Engineering was awarded the contract with a bid of $21.165 million. The bridge was originally slated to be completed in winter 2018, but after multiple delays completion has been pushed back to this fall.
Though there is still minor work on the bridge, there have been no reports of any closures or traffic delays on State 3 related to the bridge construction.
For more information on the project, contact the District 1 Idaho Department of Transportation at 208-772-1200 or contact the city of St. Maries at 208-245-2577.
