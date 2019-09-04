The Beaver Creek A-Frame cabin, located three miles off the St. Joe River on Beaver Creek, is available to rent at recreation.gov for $55 per night. The cabin is furnished with basic furniture, a wood stove, outdoor washbasin, vault toilet. Reservations can be made through the end of October 2019, and will reopen in June 2020. The cabin can be reserved up to six months in advance.
The St. Joe Ranger District made improvements to the A-Frame for several years to make it available for the public to rent. For more information, or to make your reservation, please visit the Recreation.gov rental page at https://www.recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/10006204).
