Families who wish to receive a Christmas basket from the Elks Lodge are asked to submit their requests by Friday, Dec. 20.
Volunteers expect to assemble more than 200 boxes again this year.
To request a box yourself or for someone in need, submit names to the Elks Lodge by calling 208-245-1418 or by filling out an application at the St. Maries Food Bank.
The committee will need the name of the family, a phone number, address, total number of people in the house, ages and genders of children and if the basket will be picked up or delivered. All information is confidential.
In addition to a Christmas meal, the boxes will also contain gifts for children up to 15 years old. Those who wish to donate food or toys or cash may bring it to the Elks Lodge anytime after 11 a.m. this week.
Community members who wish to help assemble the baskets may attend a packing party at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Baskets will be delivered or picked up Monday, Dec. 23, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Anyone with questions, can call the Elks Lodge at 208-245-1418.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.