Dworshak kokanee numbers good

Kokanee numbers are on the rebound at Dworshak Reservoir, according to Idaho Fish and Game and the forecast this year is for abundant fish in the medium to large size range.
After a drought of the small landlocked salmon in the Clearwater reservoir, the fish began making a comeback a few years ago.
“Fishing always seems to be best on the rebound, as kokanee grow better when there are fewer fish to compete for food with,” biologist Sean Wilson, of Fish and Game, said.
Fewer kokanee in the system means less competition for the existing fish, which can grow larger faster.
“Last summer Dworshak Reservoir had about half a million kokanee in the 10 to 12-inch range, which is both larger and more abundant than normal,” Wilson said. “Based on last year’s trawl and hydroacoustic surveys, we anticipate a similar abundance of the larger two-year-old kokanee this year.”
Kokanee are not the only game fish in the big lake. Over the last couple decades Dworshak’s other prize fish, smallmouth bass have gotten noticed and are regularly targeted by anglers.
“We are learning that smallmouth bass growth is fueled by kokanee,” Wilson said
If kokanee populations drop like they did a couple of years ago, bass size decreases.
“That trend should change as kokanee numbers are bouncing back,” Wilson said. “If (kokanee) fry survival is good … we should end up with above-average numbers of (first year) kokanee allowing bass to grow exceeding well this year.”
The latter part of that equation, however, is still up in the air, Wilson said.
“The abundance of (yearling) kokanee is yet to be seen,” he said. “(So) the benefit of increased kokanee abundance on bass growth would be … another year away.”
The reservoir is still a bass hotspot and fishing should get better as the kokanee numbers rebound.
This spring, second-year kokanee in the lake averaged around 9 inches. How fast they grow in summer will depend on how many kokanee are out there, Wilson said. Surveys show a burgeoning number of first-year fish, which means more competition that could stymie the growth of the two-year-olds.
With slower growth rates this spring and summer, we anticipate kokanee size will average around 10 inches this summer, with some up to 11 inches,” he said.
The Dworshak kokanee fishery is among the most popular in North Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.