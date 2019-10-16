A Kennewick, Washington man was arrested after helping a felony suspect in the Benewah County Jail harass the victim of his alleged crime.
The man, Kyle Reis, was arrested after deputies in Benewah County confirmed he had conspired with Randall Ohrt, a man charged with four felonies after the kidnapping and attempted murder of his wife. In recorded phone conversations, Reis was found to be working with Ohrt to remove property from the victim’s home, circumventing a civil protection order.
Reis denied the charges, but was found to have lied in his affidavit, leading to two felony charges.
According to police reports, Detective Mike Richardson opened the case when he was approached by Joey Ohrt, Randall Ohrt’s wife and the victim of the crimes he is charged with. She told the detective that she had received several phone calls from a number which caller ID listed as coming from Washington state. She answered one of these calls, but was met with silence on the other end of the line.
She told Detective Richardson that she feared these calls to be coming from Kyle Reis, a close friend of her husband, who lived near Kennewick. She believed the calls were meant to determine when she was and was not at home, and that someone had accessed her home and either taken or disturbed property within.
Randall Ohrt was arrested in June after Mrs. Ohrt escaped from their home to a neighbor’s house. She told deputies that she had been badly beaten and abused by her husband, and that he had threatened several times to kill her – going so far as to put a gun to her head and pulling the trigger in a game of “Russian Roulette.”
Reviewing county jail records, the detective determined that Mrs. Ohrt’s claims were founded. He listened to several recorded phone calls between Randall Ohrt and Kyle Reis, in which Reis told Ohrt that he had called Mrs. Ohrt’s home phone through surreptitious means.
“Kyle Reis states he used a different phone number to make the call so his number would not show up on the caller ID,” Detective Richardson said. “Randall tells Reis they do not have a caller ID so no number would show up.”
Ohrt and Reis discussed the topic by phone on both Aug. 20 and 23, matching dates which Mrs. Ohrt claimed she was called. The detective also pulled the records on cell phone numbers matching those recorded by Mrs. Ohrt and also confirmed that they made calls to her home phone on those dates. That phone was confirmed to be in Reis’s possession.
In the recorded conversations, Ohrt and Reis confirmed the calls were meant to determine when Mrs. Ohrt was at home. Ohrt also told Reis about specific items in and around the home that he would like removed from the property without her knowledge.
Ohrt is denied access to the property he formerly lived at, as it has been granted to the sole possession of Mrs. Ohrt by a civil protection order. Ohrt acknowledged the order in his conversations with Reis, and discussed how property could be removed from the residence in spite of that order.
Violation of a civil protection order, either by the party or through a proxy, is a misdemeanor offence carrying a penalty of up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Detective Richardson contacted Reis, asking whether he had made the calls. In a sworn affidavit, Reis denied contacting Joey Ohrt at any time since Randall Ohrt was imprisoned – an affidavit the deputy knew to be untrue.
Two days later, Reis entered an alternate account of the event, saying that he had his son call Ohrt’s residence on the days in question. He said she did not answer one call, and that he immediately hung up when she answered the second. This statement, too, was shown to be false by the detective’s evidence.
Reis was arrested on an Idaho warrant Oct. 4. He is now charged with two counts of felony perjury for his two false statements to police. He was released after paying a $10,000 surety bond, and is scheduled to appear in the Benewah County Courthouse Oct. 28.
Randall Ohrt was charged with violating his civil protection order, which was added to his existing charges. He remains incarcerated in the Benewah County Jail pending a trial date.
