The St. Maries Public Library Friends of the Library will be honored by the Idaho Library Association for its efforts.
The Idaho Library Association selects a Friends of the Library of the Year to be recognized at the annual ILA conference.
This year’s conference is Oct. 3, at the Nampa Civic Center.
Friends of the Library groups are nominated for the honor and then selected by the ILA.
St. Maries Librarian Pinky Humphrey, Library Board Member Janet Potter and volunteer affiliate Marge Gannon nominated Friends of the Library volunteers Laura Allen, Rhonda Bifford and Linda Foxworth for the award.
The ILA requires that nominees display exceptional contributions such as a significant length of service, achievement of a significant project and collaboration with outside groups on a significant project.
The Friends of the St. Maries Public Library formed approximately 14 years ago. Since then the group has raised more than $17,000 through book sales, provided cultural programs for the community and collaborated with the Idaho Youth Theater to sponsor annual performances at Heyburn Elementary.
They have spent more than $12,000 to purchase library materials and furnishings. Some purchases include a computer, digital camera, computer desks, colored printer, projector and screen, padded chairs, tables and a virtual reality machine.
“We ask for their wish list and fill it as best we can,” Ms. Allen said.
The FOL members expressed their gratitude to community members, the city and Mayor Carver for the support provided to them.
“We don’t want this to be about us,” Ms. Allen said. “It is really about the library.”
Ms. Allen encourages anyone who has not done so, to come see the library and get their free library card.
Ms. Humphrey said that recognition for the trio is overdue.
“They have been working hard,” Ms. Humphrey said. “I’m very happy for them that they got [the award]. They deserve it. They are long overdue for recognition.”
Anyone interested in volunteering with the St. Maries FOL group should contact Ms. Humphrey, 208-245-3732 during library hours.
