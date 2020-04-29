Kootenai junior/senior High School released its third quarter honor roll list last week.
Among students receiving a 3.5 or greater GPA were seniors Jacey Grange, Mitchell Vawter, Abraham Ice, Garrett Renner and Jacob Brewster, juniors Tatem Thomson and Libby Vawter, sophomores Mahalia Loucks, Abby Tiller, Sarah Thaut, Darby Donohoe and Elan Rivadeneira, freshmen Tuesday Glessner and Haiven Cook and seventh grader Gabriel Gehris.
Students with a 3.25 to 3.49 GPA included seniors Amanda Wine and Hannah Andersen, juniors Devin Williams-Goodson, Tim Moore and Tucker Thomson, eighth grader Liam Gentry, seventh grader Madsen Donohoe and Christopher Moore and sixth grader Michael Nyman.
Nine students received a GPA of 3.0 to 3.24, including junior Desmond Naccarato, sophomores Griffin Hysell, Ronnie Nelson and Chase Braz, freshman Kyra Wine, eighth graders Jayden Hammons and Blake John, and seventh graders Aubrey Braz and Amelia Wilson.
