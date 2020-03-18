The St. Maries School District was awarded a portion of the USDA Technology Information Grant for use to purchase equipment in the district.
The district was included in Idaho’s first round of grant distributions and was awarded $14,355 to be used to purchase two desktop computers, one laptop, eight monitors, one printer, three backup batteries, five pin pads, one router and Skyward software.
St. Maries was one of 13 school districts and child care organizations across Idaho to have received part of the grant.
The tech grant is used to help schools gain access to equipment that would improve the performance, data accuracy, and accountability of Child Nutrition Programs.
More information on the Child Nutrition Programs and State Department of Education (SDE) grant opportunities can be found on the SDE website at sde.idaho.gov.
