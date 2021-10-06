What’s your favorite thing about life in Benewah County?
Quiet country living. We can enclose ourselves in our own space, and we appreciate the beautiful trees and croplands.
What was your first date?
The Blackwood Brothers Gospel Quartet at the Moore Theater in Seattle in November 1959. We were both students at Seattle Pacific University. The tickets were $10 each, which was quite a sum for poor college students.
What’s something especially memorable about your wedding?
It was a very hot August evening in 1961 with over 325 people sitting in close contact in a beautiful but non-air conditioned church.
What’s a family tradition you’ve really enjoyed over the years?
Newly married, we visited a bookstore in downtown Seattle and found a book on the fifty-cent table: Peter Marshall’s Let’s Keep Christmas. That book has been read aloud in our home each Christmas Eve of our 60 years together. Two of our children have also carried on this tradition in their own homes.
What’s your favorite place you’ve traveled together?
Vancouver and Victoria, B.C., Canada. Beautiful cities. That’s where we went for our 25th anniversary and again a few years later taking our kids.
Are there any places in the area you’ve really enjoyed visiting?
There are lots of wonderful camping places nearby. We’ve been known to drive over the pass from the St. Joe to St. Regis just for an ice cream cone. Driving Moon Pass to Wallace is always fun (in the summer).
How have you seen the area change in the time you’ve lived here?
We moved here in 1980 from Priest River. Mount St. Helens had just blown its top; we came to manage Camp Sanders, but first we had to clean up the ash so the facility could reopen. We bought a house and some acres here in Benewah County and saw our three children become involed in the school and graduate from Plummer, then get college degrees. Old timers used to share their stories about 40 years ago and the history of the area, now we’re who’s left to talk about 40 years ago.
What are some things you enjoy doing or sharing with your grandchildren?
First, we’re thankful they all live close. What a blessing. The seven older ones are between 22-29, and the younger two are in junior high. We’ve enjoyed watching them become successful with strong work ethics and goals for their lives, and they’re still best friends as well as family.
What do you still hope to accomplish or enjoy in the coming years?
Marlow would like to get in another two years on the Plummer/Worley School Board and maybe another couple years on the Panhandle Health Board. Beverly likes her flowers, books, to read, and camping, as we are able.
What would be your marriage advice to younger couples?
Be a bright spot in your community, be trustworthy, and seek out a church home and raise your children to know and love the Lord. Work together for the common good of the family and the community. And have fun together!
