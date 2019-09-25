St. Maries residents can support their local library at its annual book sale next month.
The Friends of the Library will have its 15th annual book sale Saturday, Oct. 26 at the St. Maries Public Library. The sale features a large selection of books donated to the library by members of the community, including fiction, nonfiction, hobby books, cookbooks and more.
All proceeds from the sale will be used to purchase materials for the library, including books and craft supplies, as well as sponsor a theatrical production for elementary school students.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library. Hardcover books will be on sale for $1 each, and paperbacks will be available for 25¢. Children’s books are free for all attendees. For more information, contact the St. Maries Public Library at 208-245-3732.
