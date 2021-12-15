Students and adults won’t be bored during winter break this year thanks to library programs in the region.
Both the Tri-Community and St. Maries Public Libraries will both host events this winter for those who want to dig into a good book for prizes.
The Tri-Community Library started its program December 13 and plans to run it through January 3.
In the reading challenge, children will be tasked with reading to earn tickets that will go into a drawing to win prizes based on age group. Children will have to read two hours to earn a ticket, so the more they read, the better the chances of winning a prize.
The ages groups will be preschool to second grade, third to sixth grade and seventh to 12th grade.
There will also be a raffle for adults who participate in the challenge. Adults who participate must complete a book in order to earn a ticket for the adult prize raffle.
For the children, prizes consist of Lego sets, art supplies and a movie night pack. Adults can vie for their chance to win gift certificates to the Fernwood Mercantile or Drifter’s Cafe in Emida.
Tri-Community Library head librarian, Teri Wood, said having a winter reading program for children is a good way to keep them on par with what they are learning in school.
“During winter break the program is a good way to encourage building those habits,” Wood said.
Wood said the drawings will be January 3, and those participating have until that morning to turn in their times.
The St. Maries Public Library will host its “Chill Out and Read” winter bingo reading challenge starting December 20 through February 11.
The challenge is geared towards adults, children and teens.
Those who want to participate can pick up a bingo card from the library. The card will feature challenges that each participant must complete.
Participants will only have to complete their bingo card to receive a prize when it is brought back to the library.
Those who return their cards will also be entered into a grand prize drawing.
The winner of the grand prize drawing will be announced February 14.
For more information on the programs contact the Tri-Community Library at 208-245-4883 or the St. Maries Library at 208-245-3732.
