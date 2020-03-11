Harrison residents will have a chance to give their input on the city’s water system facility plan, which was recently put together by the city’s engineer.
City Council President Russel Riberich said that council members have talked about addressing the needs of the city’s infrastructure. Recently the city has eyed changes to its water and sewer infrastructure.
“The council has been proactive in trying to look at our whole infrastructure needs. We are looking at our sewer, water, and roads,” Mr. Riberich said. “The idea is to look at our whole facility, our future needs, and come up with options of what we are going to do to increase our water capacity.”
The public meeting will be on March 12, 6:00 p.m. at Harrison City Hall.
Water capacity in the city has been brought up by officials who say that it must be up to standard with fire protection demands. Mr. Riberich mentioned that there is a certain level of water flow and storage rate the city must have in order to be up to code.
“My understanding is a lot of the issues we’re revolving around, because with fire demands you need a certain flow rate and storage rate,” Mr. Riberich said.
He said that the city also wants to comply with the EPA’s regulations regarding their sewer plan as well. Mr. Riberich said that the regulations are ever changing and that the city needs to come up with a sewer plan to keep up with the demand.
“Restrictions get passed down to us, and we keep getting increased restrictions on our sewer facility plan because we discharge into the Harrison slew,” Mr. Riberich said. “We are always trying to catch up to the EPA’s regulations and it’s becoming too restrictive that we can’t keep up.”
Mr. Riberich said that the meeting will be an opportunity for city council and citizens to consider their options and move forward with a plan.
“Basically the plan has a bunch of different options that the city will consider,” Mr. Riberich said. “Budget is a component there on those different items and which ones we pursue and how we implement them. We want the public’s input on that.”
He said that they would like as much input from the public as they can.
We would like as much comment and questions as possible so we can take them into consideration as we sit around the table,” Mr. Riberich said. “A lot of the time they see things we didn’t see.”
He said that if everyone can get on the same page about the water and sewer facility plans then that would help the city go forward with financing the project.
“The next piece is that once we come up with a plan is how are we going to pay for that,” Mr. Riberich said. “Its important that everyone agrees with the plan before we start asking for money.”
For more information contact the city clerk at 208-689-3212.
