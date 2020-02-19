College Avenue Baptist Church will offer two showings of “Overcomer,” an inspirational movie for the whole family.
Both showtimes are free and open to the public. The first is Friday, February 28 at 7 p.m., and the second is Sunday, March 1 at 5 p.m. Both are at the church, located on College Avenue next to the St. Maries Public Library.
For more information, please call 208-245-3333.
