Chase Beckner leads all Junior Salesmen entering the final week of the annual Gazette Record subscription campaign.
Chase has sold 81 subscriptions and earned $324 in cash commissions. In addition to commissions, each salesman can earn bonus payments, which are calculated at the conclusion of the campaign.
William and Jared Dittman have also done well, pocketing $218 for their efforts. They are followed by the sibling-duo of Kelby and Rylen Harvey, who have earned $204.
“This has been a different year. The first week was rather slow but since then these youngsters have really worked hard to earn money,” Dan Hammes, publisher, said.
The Gazette Record has sponsored the sales drive for 63 years.
The list of salesmen and their commission earnings include: Chase Beckner, $324; William & Jared Dittman, $218; Kelby & Rylen Harvey, $204; Sage Moore, $174; Cody Loe, $146; Nisha Banjao, $128; Turstin, Millie & Travis Reid, $100; Erin Hanson, $98; Jamie Mueller, $84; Dylan Mourning, $74; Rozilyn Lockard, $52; Grant Mills, $44; JoJane Barta, $40; Benjamin & Lucas Dionne, $28; Jainyn Bergland, $24; Harlen Goin, $18; and Harper Riddle, $12.
The sales drive ends July 24.
