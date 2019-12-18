Plummer residents will have a very special guest visit this week.
Santa will make an appearance on Saturday Dec. 21 thanks to Legion Post 69.
Those who attend the event will receive candy canes and other small gifts. Hot chocolate, treats, and child friendly activities will be available at the event.
There will also be the opportunity for family photos and children's portraits with Santa.
The event will be at the American Legion Building, 888 “C” Street in Plummer from Noon to 3p.m.
