Pastors make plans to re-open churches

After Governor Brad Little's announcement that churches will be able to open their doors on May 1, local church leaders have expressed mixed feelings about the announcement.
Not every church committed to opening their doors right away, instead the St. Maries Presbyterian Church has expressed that it will continue to operate as it has been for the last six weeks.
Pastor Janet Potter said that she and the churches governing body plan to continue online sermons.
“The Session (our governing body) was of one mind to continue with our current building/worship plan,” Pastor Potter said. “The building remains closed for group meetings, worship remains streamed through Facebook Live (and Zoom) and basic work (picking up mail, watering plans, paying bills, overseeing finances) continues.”
She said that the church will develop plans to reopen to the public but those discussions won't happen until next month.
“We are developing a plan as to how and when we will hold in-person worship,” Pastor Potter said. “The Session will meet later in May to discuss and schedule our Reunion Sunday.”
She said that hosting their sermons online has allowed for those more people to attend their services.
“Our Zoom and Facebook Live services will continue,” Pastor Potter said. “Those programs have allowed folks, who physically aren't able to come to church anymore, be able to join in worship from their home.”
St. Paul's Lutheran Church Pastor Greg Worch says that his congregation is eager to resume in-person sermons.
“Our congregation has been champing at the bit and have been looking forward to worshiping together,” Pastor Worch said.
He said that they will begin hosting in-person services Sunday, May 3 at 11 a.m. Pastor Worch said that the church will comply with social distancing and sanitizing standards in order to keep his congregation safe.
“We are going to comply with what has been decided by the state,” Pastor Worch said. “The church is being continuously cleaned and wiped down.”
“We are very joyful to be able to come back,” Pastor Worch said.
Pastor Darin Million of the St. Maries Nazarene Church said that their plan is to do a mix of the different services.
He said that he wants to make sure everyone feels comfortable and wanted to offer different services to accommodate his congregations needs.
“Our plan is we will be offering one service in the sanctuary and one drive-in service,” Pastor Million said. “We will also continue our online option through Facebook.”
Pastor Million said that the drive-in service will be at 8:30 a.m, and the in person service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. He said that the Facebook service is prerecorded and is available all day on Sunday.
He said that restrooms in the church will be thoroughly cleaned and that since they will only have one service inside the church each week, staff will have a week to clean the church between services.
The Assembly of God Church also said that it will resume its in person services starting May 3 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Lynn Peters said that her and her congregation are happy about the governor's first phase of reopening.
“We are grateful for Governor Little’s decision to reopen churches as part of “Stage 1” in his Rebound Idaho plan,” Pastor Peters said. “The Church world is now more essential than ever to bring comfort, help, and hope to the people they serve.”
Pastor Peters said that the church will participate in protocols to make sure the church stays safe.
“We will honor recommendations for “heightened precautions” for the health and safety of our congregation & community, including allowances for physical distancing and extra sanitation protocol,” Pastor Peters said.
Other churches in Benewah County did not respond in time to report their plans for opening. For more information, reach out to one of the local churches that can be found in the church directory in this issue.
