The Coeur d’Alene Casino will close daily from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for full-facility cleaning, effective immediately. In addition, the High Mountain Buffet is closed until further notice.
Those changes, along with other, were announced by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe Tuesday. The tribe declared a public health emergency because of the coronavirus.
"This declaration is a procedural step that will allow the Tribe to activate emergency funding measures should the need arise," the CDA Tribe said in a release.
The tribe will be operating with reduced government staffing on-site for the next three weeks, implementing remote work options.
