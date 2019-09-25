Heyburn elementary students will be treated to a night of fun, games, and reading at this year's Fall Read-a-Thon Carnival.
During the week prior to the carnival, students were given a log to track how much they read outside of the classroom. For each hour spent reading, students will receive a ticket to use at the carnival.
Each ticket can be used to play one of 10 games that will be available at the carnival. Prizes were donated by the Heyburn Elementary School and staff.
There will be a reading area that will allow parents to read to their children to earn more tickets. The reading area will be run by members of the St. Maries Public Library.
The Fall Read-a-Thon Carnival will be on Sept. 27th from 5 p.m to 6 p.m and is open to students and their parents.
