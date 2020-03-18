Construction on the St. Maries Railroad bridge is in it’s last phase.
JUB Construction announced that starting the week of March 16, construction crews will start on the last few tasks that need to be completed on the St. Maries Railroad bridge.
The work is expected to take a few weeks to complete.
Crews will install the pedestrian ramp railing on the southwest side of the railroad bridge, they will install plant material adjacent to the ramp, and crews will install two stairways, one on the southeast part of the bridge and the other on the northeast side.
The eastside sidewalk will be closed during construction and traffic flow will not be impacted.
For more information contact project manager Gemma Puddy at 208-762-8787.
