Plummer precinct voters will need to go to a different poll to cast their votes in this years’ local elections.
Benewah County Elections Clerk Lynn Ragan said that residents in will no longer go to the Plummer Community Center on election day, but instead they will need to cast ballots at the Plummer Bible Church.
“This will be a pleasant and comfortable location for voters and employees alike,” Mrs. Reagan said.
Officials decided to move the voting center from the community building due to the building being cold in the winter time. Mrs. Reagan said the community building had lackluster handicap accessibility and that the building needed some repairs.
“The Plummer Bible Church will be where residents can cast their votes in all future elections,” Mrs. Reagan said.
She also mentioned that Plummer residents should receive a post card in the mail as a reminder of the location change.
The Plummer Bible Church is located on 1090 D Street. For more information contact the Benewah County Auditors office at 208-245-3212.
The election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.