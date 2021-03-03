For the eighth consecutive year PotlatchDeltic will underwrite the Ray of Hope Luncheon. The annual event serves as the major fundraiser for CASA in Benewah County.
“Steve Henson and PotlatchDeltic are such great supporters of our community,” Dan Hammes, who helps organize the event, said. “Their help over the years is what has made this such a successful event.”
In addition to donations collected at the lunch, several area businesses support the event as major sponsors.
“Our business community has always been generous. In fact, given the size of our community, I suspect we do better here with our fundraiser than other places,” Mr. Hammes said.
Two perennial donors donated before the event was even scheduled. John and Susan Olson and Gary Fountain made large donations.
“They are always big donors and we appreciate them for their support.”
The luncheon is March 24 at the Eagles Lodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.