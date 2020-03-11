A head-on collision blocked traffic on US95 for approximately three hours March 7.
The accident occured when the driver, Brian J. Ethridge, of St. Maries lost control of his vehicle and veered into the southbound lane. Mr. Ethridge collided with another St. Maries resident Andy D. Lewis.
Both drivers and three passengers were transported by ambulance to area hospitals for their injuries.
Mr. Ethridge, Tarel Ethridge and Bambi J. Ford were transported to Kootenai Health.
Mr. Lewis and his passenger, Kristina K. Lancaster, were transported to Benewah Community Hospital.
According to emergency room staff at both hospitals the accident victims have been discharged.
Idaho State Police said all of the occupants were wearing their seatbelts. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
