Scavenger hunt at Hughes House

Interested in time travel? Take your child on a trip to the past at the Hughes House Museum in St. Maries.
The St. Maries Historical Society will host free a self-guided scavenger hunt for first through sixth graders, accompanied by an adult, Tuesday, July 23.
“The idea of the scavenger hunt is for the adult to come with the kid and start a dialogue with them about the history of the town they live in and the country,” event organizer Debby Blake said.
Participants will receive tickets with items to search for in the museum. A full ticket can be redeemed for $1. Each ticket will be entered in a $25 cash prize drawing. The winner will be announced during Paul Bunyan Days.
Items on the hunt include tools from the days of log drives and ice houses that reflect the history and daily life of the town’s past.
“We want them to have a fun time at the museum looking around and finding things that pique their curiosity and show them what built this town,” Ms. Blake said.
The hunt can be completed anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
“Come whenever you want and stay as long as you like,” Ms. Blake said.
In addition to the hunt there will be children’s games to play and a make-your-own playdough station.
“We’re going to have some games from the fifties and sixties like Cootie and the old Old Maid cards and others,” Ms. Blake said.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will provide a free picnic lunch of hotdogs, chips, homemade cookies and drinks according to Ms. Blake.
The church regularly provides free lunch to children on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the summer.
“The church does it to help families in need during the summer since kids aren’t in school and might not be getting a lunch,” Ms. Blake said. “The church will do two lunches that day.”
Lunch will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Attend any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.