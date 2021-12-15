His Church at Sanders plans to host a Christmas celebration this weekend and the whole community is invited.
The church will have its annual Community Christmas Brunch at 9:30 a.m., Sunday, December 19, in the fellowship hall at the church.
Pastor Dan Willms said the church will to serve traditional brunch foods such as egg casseroles, biscuits and gravy, coffee, juice and fruit.
Following the brunch, the church’s youth will perform a reenactment of the Christmas Nativity with a performance of a few songs as part of the church’s Sunday ministry.
“It was a great thing last year so we wanted to do it again this year,” Pastor Willms said. “The brunch and program are open to the community and anyone can come and be a part of it.”
Pastor Willms said despite the church serving a smaller community it is still a hub for events and the Christmas Brunch can attract around 50 to 60 people.
“It’s not only the getting together but it’s also providing a necessary gathering for those who don’t have anyone to gather with,” he said. “There is nothing better than face to face interaction. Especially the widows in our community, they are lonely and that fellowship is important to them.”
For more information contact the church at 208-820-4574.
