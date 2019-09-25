The University of Idaho will again offer its degree in criminology.
In an effort to meet a growing demand for criminal justice related jobs, the university will offer the Bachelor of Science in criminology to students beginning summer of 2020.
UI had previously offered a justice studies degree and has offered a bachelor’s in sociology with a criminology emphasis since 2009. The university chose to offer the degree after estimates that jobs related to law enforcement will grow by about 8% in the country over the next decade, with Idaho labor market growth in those fields projected to rise by nearly 9%.
The criminology degree is one of six online bachelor’s degrees offered by U I. The other five are communication, general studies, history, organizational sciences and psychology.
