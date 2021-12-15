If you were to sit down and talk with Tala Meagher about being a volunteer emergency medical technician (EMT) with the Harrison Ambulance Association, you would discover quickly how passionate she is about helping others and being there for people in a time of need.
“It’s something I really want to do. It’s in my DNA. For me, it’s innate,” she said.
Meagher was named the Volunteer of the Year for the Harrison Ambulance Association for 2021 for her efforts during the annual banquet Dec. 5.
“I never thought anything like this would happen,” Meagher said. “This is not why I do what I do. I was speechless and completely shocked. I had only been on five months with them when they voted.”
Originally from the Netherlands, Meagher said she was first intrigued by the idea of volunteering because of her father-in-law, Joe Meagher.
“He was a volunteer firefighter and EMT,” Meagher said. “They don’t have volunteers in Holland. And that was something I told my husband I wanted to do when we settled down.”
After her husband, Tim, who is originally from Plummer, retired from the Marine Corp, Meagher and her family decided to call St. Maries home. In 2006, she started as a volunteer with the St. Maries Fire Department.
“He (Tim) didn’t want me to do the firefighter thing because he said it was too dangerous. HE was 21 years in the Marine Corp and then went into law enforcement. I was like, ‘You can’t tell me it’s too dangerous.’”
It wasn’t until 2011 she became licensed as an emergency medical responder (EMR) with the fire department. A step below an EMT, an EMR is able to provide basic first aid treatment for injuries when arriving on scene, but does not transport patients.
“At the time the fire department needed someone who could provide that for extractions and such. I didn’t know if I would really like it, but I decided to go ahead and get my certification,” Meagher said.
Following her certification, Meagher continued to serve as both a firefighter and EMR. She eventually decided to complete the training to become an official EMT. Then, in 2013, with the fire department receiving few calls to keep her EMT credentials, Meagher decided to join the St. Maries Ambulance.
“I continued to work with both the St. Maries Fire Department and St. Maries Ambulance until 2015 when I stopped being a firefighter,” Meagher said.
Meagher continued as a volunteer with the St. Maries Ambulance through October 2020 and then was later recruited by President Jim Fruehan, of the Harrison Ambulance Association, in May 2021.
“We both knew each other and had worked together,” Meagher said. “He asked me if I could come on.”
Meagher wasted no time getting involved once she was brought on board. Fruehan asked her to help him teach the course to certify new drivers and it was one of the first things she did.
Each week, Meagher covers two to four shifts as an EMT. In October, when she was voted to be the recipient of the Volunteer of the Year award, she was also elected as a training officer. She continues to be a driving instructor for the crew as well.
The Harrison Ambulance Association awards the honor to a member who provides exemplary service for the year, Freuhan said. It is determined by a vote of members during the annual election meeting.
“We really depend on our volunteers to get involved within our organization to help lead us by sharing their special skills,” Mr. Fruehan said during the banquet. “To make any organization run and be successful, you need good people to help make it happen and this is most important in a volunteer organization because we are not able to hire fulltime people to cover all the needed areas.”
While giving out the award, Mr. Fruehan added Meagher has always been willing to help anyone who needs it and took on various leadership roles as well.
“It has been my pleasure to have known this person (Tala) for quite a few years and I know how conscientious they are, not in just doing a good job, but doing an excellent job and to really care about people,” he said at the banquet.
Meagher said she would not be able to do what she does without the support of her family and other crew members.
“I don’t see myself being a leader or being very important,” she said. “I am part of a team. I can’t go to these calls by myself. My husband and kids have always been supportive as well. It wouldn’t work without their support.”
Meagher said volunteers are always needed. She recognized not everyone may be suited to be an EMT. She said those who are interested can attend a monthly meeting to find out more. Meetings are held the fourth Monday of every month at 6 p.m. Riding along with a team may also be an option.
“You can’t be in it for yourself and you do have to be able to handle different situations,” she said. “A lot of time it is someone you know when responding to a call and you have to put that aside and do the best you can for them as a patient.”
Meagher said she was “floored” to receive the reward and will continue to challenge herself as she serves as an EMT. She said one of her goals is to eventually get her advanced certification as an EMT.
“People need our help and they are always thankful when we show up, and I have the skills and that’s why I do what I do,” she said.
