The St. Maries Fire Protection District (SMFPD) wants to add some new faces to its ranks.
The SMFPD plans to host a Fire Academy Class later this year dependent on instructor availability.
Deputy Chief Josh Masterson said instructor availability is dependent on the COVID-19 situation, though the station hopes to have its Firefighter I class begin in early to mid November. If not, the class could be moved back to January.
Typically the class takes three to four months to complete.
Though all stations in the SMFPD could use volunteers, Masterson said the station in the Harrison and Harrison Flats area is in major need of extra hands.
He said the northern station in the district has around six total volunteers in comparison to the 18 volunteers at the St. Maries station. He said with an influx in population in the area, the need has grown stronger.
“It’s becoming a more populated area, especially in the summertime. It’s a busy place for us,” Masterson said. “Those guys up there in the Harrison station are dedicated but it’s putting a lot of burden on them.”
“Right now we are hoping for anybody, even if there is one person who comes on up there it’s a big relief,” he added. “The more and more people we can get, the better quality of service we can provide and we can help give those guys who are currently there a break too because they run hard and run often.”
Masterson said the department would ideally like to see 10 to 20 volunteers for the northern station, though he said they would take volunteers for any of the SMFPD’s stations.
He said the lack of volunteers has been a national issue as well, sighting that volunteerism has been dying in America. Masterson argued the rewards of volunteering in emergency services are worthwhile.
“It does take a special breed to volunteer, especially in emergency services. You have to have that drive and dedication,” he said. “It is fulfilling, it’s very rewarding. You are part of a wonderful family mentality of brother and sisterhood that you don’t get at many other places out there.”
“It’s all a time commitment,” Chief Lance Homann added. “You do have to be able to put the time in.”
More perks of joining the local station include an incentive award program, LOSAP pension program, paid life flight coverage and more. A full list of incentives can be found by contacting the station.
The station has also seen volunteers over the years move up to paid positions at larger fire stations. Chief Homann said for those who want to pursue a career in fire, volunteering at your local fire station is the best first step.
Those who want to apply to volunteer with the SMFPD must be over 18 years of age and must fill out an application.
Applications can be found by visiting stmariesfire.com or by stopping by the station at 308 W. Jefferson Ave.
For more information on the upcoming fire training classes, contact the SMFPD at 208-245-5253.
