The Bureau of Land Management’s Coeur d’Alene Field Office is in the process of awarding a contract for improvements at the Huckleberry Campground. Improvements include upgrades to the electrical panels to support newer RVs, a new storage building to house the water system and installation of a dump station at the camp host site.
For public safety while construction is ongoing, the campground will close temporarily in early October. The specific date for construction to begin is being negotiated with the contractor, but the site is expected to remain closed until May 8, 2020. Weather, snow levels and the contractor’s timeline will determine the actual opening date in the spring.
“Determining a good time to close the campground to make improvements is a difficult decision,” Kurt Pavlat, Coeur d’Alene field manager, said. “In order to accomplish the project before the next summer, fall is the best time for the work to begin. We look forward to providing an even better camping experience for the public next season.”
The Huckleberry Campground is located along the St. Joe River and is often at capacity during the summer months due to its popularity. The Field Office implemented a reservations system through www.recreation.gov last spring, which was popular. Campers can now make reservations up to six months in advance for the required reservation period of May 15 through Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.