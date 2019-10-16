Joann M. Rapp, 90, resident of St. Maries, Idaho, died October 7, 2019 with the same style and grace as she lived her life. Joann was born to Pat and Sadie Angelo in Tekoa, Wash. July 25, 1929 and grew up in Calder, Idaho. She attended grade school at the St. Maries Academy and graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1947.
Following high school, Joann went to work as a telephone operator, which may have launched her love for talking to friends and family on the phone. In 1950 she married Jim Jensen in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. The couple made their home in St. Maries, where they raised their children. She and Jim divorced in 1970.
In July 1973, Joann married B.A. Rapp MD in Las Vegas, NV. They continued to live in St. Maries in their home alongside the St. Joe River where they enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Joann was a member of the St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Catholic Ladies and St. Maries Elks Lodge.
Joann is survived by her daughter Vicki Karber of St. Maries; step-children Greg (Jann) Rapp of St. Maries; Darcy Rapp of Phoenix, Arizona; Tracy Rapp of Phoenix; and Linda R. Cerwinka of Conghohooken, Penn.; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband B.A. Rapp; sons Jeff Jensen, Craig Jensen and Michael Jensen; brothers Joe Angelo and Pat Angelo; and sister Ann Angelo.
At Joann’s request there will be no services. Instead, the family invites you to join them to celebrate her birthday with them in July, which will become an annual family reunion. Please visit her online memorial at hodgefuneralhome.com. In leu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Hospice of North Idaho. The family would like to thank Hospice for its care and support.
