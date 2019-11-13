John “Perry” Michael Kitt was born September 2, 1944 to John L. Kitt and Lila Sczenski. He is the grandson to Christine Mullan Kitt and Mike Kitt.
Perry, a member of the Coeur D’Alene Tribe, grew up on the Kitt ranch located on Sanders Road, just outside of Tensed, Idaho. He went to grade school in Tensed and graduated high school in Plummer.
At the age of 19, he joined the US Navy as a Seabee and shipped off to Vietnam to serve his country. After four tours, in 1969, Perry returned home an E5 with an honorable discharge. In 1971 he married Lyla Wetzel. They moved to Alaska where he worked as a logger and a commercial fisherman on the boat, Prince of Whales.
Perry and Lyla had four daughters: Kristy, Dianne, Bonnie and Brandy. Later they divorced, and in 1982 he married Peg Fuhrman. They had three children: Johna, Reita and Andy.
Perry was an avid hunter and could often be found in the early morning light overlooking herds of deer. He worked very hard to earn his associates degree in computer programing. In 1990, Perry started working for the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s GIS Department mapping the reservation lands, where he stayed working until he retired on November 11, 2011.
He was also an active member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s Honor Guard. During his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family and many grandchildren.
Perry is survived by three sisters, Jean, Susan and Janie; seven children, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Perry died at the age of 75. He will be missed but not forgotten.
A Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Evan Abraham Longhouse at Desmet, Idaho. Rosary was Friday at 7 p.m. at the Longhouse in DeSmet. Burial was at the DeSmet Mission Cemetery with Military Honors. Father Robert Erickson officiated at the services.
Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa, Wash. is caring for the family.
Commented