Ralph Albert Wernecke, 64, former resident of Fernwood, Idaho, died in Chattaroy, Wash. October 11, 2019. He was born May 12, 1955 in Moscow, Idaho. He attended school grades 1-12 in Moscow and graduated in 1974. Ralph worked as a truck driver, heavy equipment operator and mechanic most of his working life.
Ralph’s hobbies were riding his 4-wheeler with friends in the mountains of North Idaho and working on his cars and equipment. He went to work for the State of Idaho in Santa, Idaho in August of 1981, retiring in August of 2013.
After he retired, Patsy and Ralph started RW Backhoe Service in Fernwood. He ran this business until his health failed. Ralph and Kim Styers started a relationship in 1978 that ended in 1985. Ralph married Patsy in October of 1989. After he retired, Ralph and Patsy took their motorhome and traveled to Oregon, California and Arizona.
Ralph is survived by his wife and caregiver Patsy of Georgtown, Fla.; daughter Serentiy Gustin of Fernwood; son Branden (Bridget) McCoy of Chewelah; son William (Jess) Veelik of Georgetown, Fla.; and five grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers Jerry of MA, Whiety of Troy, Idaho, Kevin of Potlatch, Idaho, Darren of Vida, Ore., and Loren of Chattaroy; special friends Kim Coats of Fernwood, Bunnie Gustin of Santa, Scott and Sandy Stamper of Fernwood, Ron and Donna Konen of Moscow.
Final resting place and last drink will be at Depoe Bay, Ore. Maybe Scott will buy. A celebration of life will be November 2, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the CAF Building in Fernwood. Please visit Ralph’s online tribute at hodgefuneralhome.com.
