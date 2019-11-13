Patrick Lee Kren, 21, passed away and found peace in the loving embrace of Jesus on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
A visitation will be from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint. A Vigil will follow at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with concelebrants Fr. Dennis Day and Fr. Timothy Ritchey.
Patrick was born December 2, 1997 in Bear Lake, Idaho. He was adopted at 5 months of age by Joseph and Mary Kren. His parents were educators, and he attended several schools growing up, including Fairfield Preschool in Fairfield, Idaho, North Gem Elementary in Bancroft, Idaho, Juliaetta Elementary School, and Potlatch Jr. High School.
He attended eighth grade at St. Maries Middle School and attended St. Maries High School, graduating in the Class of 2016.
During high school he played football, baseball and wrestled. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, socializing and making his friends laugh. He served an internship at the Potlatch Saw Mill in St. Maries, worked at Perfection Tire in Sandpoint, in construction, and at McDonald’s. Most recently he had been working at Huntwood Cabinets in Liberty Lake, Wash.
Patrick and his family are members of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sandpoint. He was loving, caring and giving. Patrick’s love and care is represented by his wide circle of friends, encompassing many parts of Idaho and Washington.
Patrick’s most recent gift is the gift of life as an organ donor.
He is survived by his parents Joseph and Mary Kren and sister Liann Marie Kren of Oldtown, Idaho; birth mother Tiffany Richey of Nampa, Idaho; brother Tyson Payne, sister Aubrianna Richey, and brother Spencer Richey; aunts Maria Andrews of Harrison, Idaho, Alice Flinn of Buhl, Idaho, and Joyce (Terry) Robinson of Twin Falls, Idaho; uncles William F. (Susan) Kren, Jr., of Chicago, Ill., Alan Flinn of Wood River, Idaho, Kelly (Claudia) Flinn of Kimberly, Idaho and Scott (Helen) Flinn of Twin Falls; and a multitude of cousins.
Memorial donations may be made to Priest River Lamanna High School, 596 Highway 57, Priest River, ID 83822, Attn: Nicole Snow.
Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Patrick’s online memorial at lakeviewfuneral.com and sign his guest book.
