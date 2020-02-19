Linda Ann Priester, 72, longtime resident of St. Maries, Idaho, died at her home February 9, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born July 13, 1947 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho to Donald and Audra (Fleming) Swofford. She grew up in St. Maries and attended school there.
In 1963 Linda married Richard Haynes, and the couple had three children. The marriage later ended in divorce. She then married Wayne Priester in 1976 and was widowed in 2002. In 2003 she met and spent the rest of her life with her significant other Raymond Spray.
Linda went to work for Valley Vista in 1977 as a CNA. She left Valley Vista after 10 years and spent some time cleaning houses with her sister. In 1999 Linda went to work as a Dietician at Benewah Community Hospital. She retired in 2013.
Linda enjoyed collecting rocks and garnets. She was extremely talented and would make vases, candles and art out of her garnets. She loved attending rock and craft shows. Trips to Dworshak fishing were some of her favorite times, and she also enjoyed spending time on the pontoon boat she and Raymond had. She was a big Mariners fan and liked watching boxing. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and attending all of the “boys’” games whether it was her children, grandchildren or their friends.
Linda is survived by her children Ron (Whitney) Haynes of St. Maries, Rick (Raeann) Haynes of Emida, Idaho, and Kim (Ed) Johnson of Post Falls, Idaho; sister Debbie (Doug) Michael of Emida; significant other Raymond Spray; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one niece, and two nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Lee Swofford, great-grandchild Autumn Haynes, niece Kim Swofford, and nephew Garret Swofford.
Interment services will be Friday February 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Eagles Lodge, with a gathering of family and friends afterward.
Please visit her online memorial at hodgefuneralhome.com.
