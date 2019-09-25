Eugene Harvey Seaman of Carney’s Point, New Jersey died January 16, 2017. He was 83.
He was born in Philadelphia, Penn. July 7, 1933, to Eleanor Frances (Seaman) Thornes. He married Jeanette Zmeska. They had one son, Stephen Seaman. Gene and Jeanette were later divorced.
Gene enlisted in the US Navy and served during the Korean War from 1950-1953 and was honorably discharged. He was a pharmacist’s mate and earned the rank of Seaman.
He is survived by two brothers, James Thornes of St. Maries, Idaho and John Thornes of Wilmington, Del.; and two sisters, Elaine O’Day of Hendersonville, Tenn. And Madelyn Berson of Temecula, Calif. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Mary Seaman; his mother, Eleanor Seaman Thornes and brother Thomas Thornes.
Gene was laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery in St. Maries September 13 with a graveside service with family members present. Military honors were provided by the American Legion with an honor guard and gun salute.
