A Mass of Christian Burial for Tyler Joseph Ambro, age 15, was Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Rose Creek Longhouse in Worley, Idaho. Rosary was at 7 p.m. Sunday, October 13 at the Rose Creek Longhouse. Father Bob Erickson, S.J. officiated at the services, and burial followed at St. Michaels Cemetery at Worley.
Tyler Ambro died October 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Wash. from an apparent suicide.
He was born November 3, 2003 in Spokane to Elena Colman and Michael Lowley. He was raised in the Worley area by Tracy D. Sines Sr. and Tammy L. Wynecoop since he was six months old.
He attended schools at Plummer, Idaho and was currently a member of the sophomore class at Lakeside. In school, he enjoyed sports, especially basketball.
Tyler was a member of the Catholic Church and the Coeur d’Alene Tribe.
Survivors include his parents, Elena Colman of Worley and Michael Lowley of Montana; Tracy Sines Sr. and Tammy Wynecoop of Worley; his siblings, Tia Sines, Travis Sines, Tyrell Ambro, Carlee Colman, and Conner Colman, all of Worley; Marcus Pluff and Shyree Lowley, both of DeSmet; and Devon Spotted Horse Lowley of South Dakota. Also surviving are his grandparents, Vern Wynecoop of Wellpinit; Carol Antelope of Worley; Juanita Mokry of Plummer; and Marion Wynecoop of Wellpinit.
Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa, Wash. is handling the arrangements.
