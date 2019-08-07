Gala Margaret Katherine FitzGerald Muench was born June 4, 1951 to Margaret Thomkins FitzGerald and James FitzGerald. Gala grew up in Seattle and in 1974 graduated from the University of Washington with a B.A. degree in English. She graduated from the University of Montana with an MFA in creative writing in 1976. She married Christopher Muench in 1977 and moved to the Harrison Area in 1992.
Over the span of forty years she taught at Boise State University, Lewis Clark College, North Idaho College and, for the last twelve years, at Kootenai High School in Harrison. Gala loved teaching and was loved and respected by her students and colleagues. From 1993 to 2010, Gala served the Harrison community as a volunteer EMT with Harrison Community Ambulance. Gala loved horses, cats and all creatures great and small. She was loving wife and lifelong companion to her husband Chris and was well loved by her friends and neighbors. She is survived by her husband of forty-two years, Christopher Muench, her sister Miro FitzGerald and her brother Jared FitzGerald.
The world will be a smaller place with her passing.
Gala’s funeral will be Sat., Aug. 10 at Immaculate Conception Church in Post Falls with Rosary at 10:30 AM and Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM, followed by burial in Harrison Community Cemetery. A reception celebrating her life will be held after her burial at the Kootenai High School cafeteria at 3 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a potluck dish.
