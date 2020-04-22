DeWayne L. Riggs went on to the spirit in the sky on Friday, March 20, 2020. DeWayne was born in Tillamook Oregon May 21, 1983 to Carrie Riggs and DeWayne E. Riggs.
DeWayne spent many of his childhood years traipsing through the coastal woods and Idaho wilderness. As a young boy DeWayne could always be found outside cutting wood or enjoying other outdoor activities. He had a tremendous love for the outdoors and outdoor activities, hunting, fishing, gardening and collecting guns.
DeWayne was diagnosed with Friedrichs Ataxia, a form of muscular dystrophy, as a teenager. Life became even more precious for DeWayne and his family. Although his battle with FA could be exceedingly rough, he fought like a true warrior, hunting, riding his beloved four-wheeler a Raptor that he dubbed “The Rap,” spending time with friends and family and going on fishing trips. His favorite fishing trips were ocean charter trips (a pretty impressive feat with his deteriorating muscles and from his wheelchair).
When DeWayne began to lose his ability to walk it was very rough for him to accept. He did not want to be confined to a wheelchair and it took a lot for him to venture out into public. During this time DeWayne’s little sister Tabby needed an escort to a scholarship program. He put his own feelings aside and with courage, strength and great love, he took his place beside his sister. This was a very large feat for him as he was not ready to show himself to such a large public crowd, where others were walking beside their loved ones, but he put on a collared shirt and his Hell Yeah hat and stoically “walked” beside his little sister.
DeWayne was a strong advocate for medical marijuana and Rick Simpson oil, which encouraged his move from Idaho back to Oregon in recent years. His obituary being completed and ready on 4/20 is quite fitting. As he advocated and researched, DeWayne educated himself on the Constitution and human rights.
DeWayne’s other great passion in life was music. He enjoyed going to concerts with his family and friends. He saw Ozzy, Zakk Wylde, Megadeath, Metallica, Candle box, Buck Cherry, and Papa Roach, just to name a few, all with family or friends in tow. DeWayne got many members of his Family together and saw Tom Petty and the Heart Breakers. Years later he went with his sister Tabby to Rock Hard in the Park where his sister and the crowd lifted him and his chair and moved him through the crowd with great love, grace and strength. Crowd surfing at a rock show from a wheelchair is fantastic way to describe DeWayne’s life and his love of music.
DeWayne was endowed with a keen sense of philosophical reasoning, a trait actually associated with FA. DeWayne would see it and tell it just like it was. Always ready to genuinely listen to others was a special trait. Even as his physical heart and muscles deteriorated over time his philosophical heart and his life made us all feel and grow stronger. DeWayne was always there with his big heart and steadfast reasoning. When any of his family needed him, he was there. Even as he was having his own troubles breathing, as his heart was failing, he was praying for his sister Cassie and his premature nephew Ridley who was having trouble breathing.
DeWayne’s Family and friends meant the world to him. He was always there (if even only in thought) and so proud at the birth or accomplishments of each nephew, niece or cousin. DeWayne was the only boy out of seven kids. Although he had six sisters, he had a special bond with each of them and had something in common with each. Even with varying interests in books, music, and philosophy there was always something that he shared with each one of them.
Though DeWayne struggled, he prevailed and lived his best life. Nothing in his life was easy but he found a way to find the joy in it and to bring joy to others.
Dewayne is survived by his mother Carrie Riggs, his sisters, Amy Riggs (Cale Culton), Cassie Jolliff (Garrett Shoesmith), Josie Finn (Travis Shoesmith) Tabitha Finn (Ryan Ravert), Zoe River and Sage Culton. His numerous nephews and nieces, Ashton Culton, Cole Culton, Cale (Hopper) Culton, Golden Culton, Garrett Dewayne Shoesmith, Trenten Shoesmith, Emberlie Shoesmith, Ridley Shoesmith. Bailey Shoesmith, Autumn Shoesmith, Violet Shoesmith and Arlo Ravert, his Aunt Renee Riggs MacLeod, His Aunt Shelie Russell (Bruce) He is also survived by his cousins (whom have always been more like siblings), Amber Baird, Nick Kremposki, Rachel Kremposki, Jewl Kremposki, Brandie Kremposki, Bill Taylor, and many others (as well as all of their children who he treated as he would his nieces and nephews), His close friends who were family, Jennie Taylor, Kenny Dockery, His special uncles Jim Kremposki and Doug Seufert.
He was preceeded in death by his Father DeWayne E. Riggs, his loving stepmom Chelee Seufert, His grandparents Larry Riggs and Ruby Garner and his aunt Christie Kremposki.
The family would like to express their sincerest thanks to our extended family, friends and our community for your love, kindness and support during this time. A celebration of Life with a band, potluck and bonfire will take place when social distancing ends.
May the great spirit guide and protect you now our warrior of life, love and spirit. We pray that you are flying free.
