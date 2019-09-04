Nicole E. Hansen, 46, died Monday, August 19, 2019 in Dickinson, ND. Her ashes will be scattered at her favorite place in western Montana at a later date.
Nicole Elizabeth VanVleet Hansen was born December 1, 1972 in Glendive, MT to Robert and Nancy (Wetsch) VanVleet. She moved to North Dakota from Idaho a year ago, searching for a new path in life. She struggled with many issues in her life, and we pray she has found peace at last.
Nicole was artistic, especially with sketching and painting, and recently was working to improve the technique with water colors. She had a green thumb and was always happy when she could get her hands in the dirt.
Cats were Nicole’s favorite animal. Years ago she rescued two baby squirrels who lost their mother and nurtured them until they were able to be on their own. She also loved to go 4-wheeling whenever she had the chance.
Nicole got to see much of the USA, while being co-pilot on the long-haul runs with her longtime companion, Larry Homer.
Nicole is survived by her parents, Robert and Nancy VanVleet of St. Maries, Idaho; brothers, Joe VanVleet of St. Maries; Charles (Tiffany) VanVleet of Wasilla, Alaska; sons, Devon VanVleet of Farmington, NM, Christian (Chris) Hansen of Pullman, Wash.; two nephews, Landon and Phoenix and niece Lillyanah VanVleet; uncles, aunts and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harvey N. and Una M. (Murphy) VanVleet and Joseph J. and Florence (Edwards) Wetsch.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at stevensonfuneralhome.com.
Commented