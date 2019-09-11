Larry Turnbow, 66, died September 1, 2019 at his home south of DeSmet, Idaho from cancer.
He was born in 1953 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Chuck and Dorry (Kammerzell) Turnbow. He was raised in Clarkston, Wash. where he attended grade school and high school, graduating in 1971. Larry then attended college at Eastern Washington University.
Larry met Lael Anderson in 1982 at the Spokane Airport. Since they were not ones to follow the beaten path, they were married at the Boise, Idaho Airport February 14, 1985. The couple made their home in Moscow, Idaho until moving to the family homestead south of DeSmet in 1995.
Picasso said the meaning of life is to find your gift; the purpose of life is to give it away. Larry found his gift and owned and operated Woodcraft Unlimited, Inc. from 1984 through 2016 when he retired.
He was an artisan cabinet maker extraordinaire, and his cabinets can be found in hundreds of homes, medical facilities, restaurants and offices throughout the Palouse Region and the United States. His gift was the ability to make beautiful, one-of-a-kind cabinetry and furniture out of raw lumber. It gave him great pleasure to share that gift with others.
In his spare time, he enjoyed restoring classic cars and antique guns. He loved to sit on the dock at the pond with a glass of Glen Moray Scotch Whisky, a good cigar and his Boxers.
He had a special bond with his grandfather, Harvey Kammerzell, and from the time of his childhood, wanted to be at the ranch. His dream came true, and he spent his adult years making the ranch a beautiful, peaceful haven that he loved to share with all who came to visit.
Survivors include his wife Lael; his children Roxanne Sisis of Colorado and Matthew Turnbow of Moscow, Idaho; one grandchild, Thomas Nations of Colorado; his parents, Chuck and Dorry Turnbow of Clarkston; his siblings Tom Turnbow of Clarkston, Cheri Curtis of Pullman, Wash. and Shelley Benson of Montesano, Wash.
At Larry’s request, no public service will be held. Memorial gifts may be given to the Moscow Habitat for Humanity.
Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa, Wash. is caring for the family.
